ECSO details road closure and traffic patterns for Bills practice on Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced a road closure and traffic patterns for Saturday’s Bills open practice.
According to officials, you can expect the below changes to Big Tree and Abbott Roads when driving out to Highmark Stadium this weekend:
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 7:00 a.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the open practice (approximately 1:30 p.m.)
- All stadium parking lots are open
- Drivers are advised to find alternate routes
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- Rte. 20a will be open in both east and west directions throughout Saturday
- The Sheriff’s Office will not close 20a to westbound traffic after the practice