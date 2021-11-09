Emergency services at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to temporarily close

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As union employees get ready to go back to work, Catholic Health has announced it is temporarily closing emergency services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park.

That starts Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Hospital officials said they’re doing this as they concentrate resources on resuming full services at the main emergency room at Mercy Hospital.

They’ll announce a reopening date at a later time.

