Employee of Orchard Park Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Police Department says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test came this past Friday. It’s the first known case among the department’s staff, and also the first case in Orchard Park’s town government.

The employee, who is not a police officer, had minimal contact with the public in the three days prior to testing positive.

Contact tracing measures are being taken in line with state and federal guidelines. All employees that the person was in contact with have since tested negative for COVID-19.

