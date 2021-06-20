Erie County rescinding vaccination requirement to attend Bills games, stadium events

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county is rescinding the vaccine requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events.

He says the decision is based on few new COVID-19 cases, low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates.

Based on few new COVID-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant. pic.twitter.com/DO9echOulB — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 20, 2021

Poloncarz announced zero new cases on Friday and four yesterday, out of thousands of tests. He also says the county will revisit in the future if circumstances warrant it.

The county executive originally said fans would need to show proof of vaccination to attend games back in April.