ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said he is working with Orchard Park police and the Bills to find a solution after three more people were arrested for trespassing on the site of the new Bills stadium.

One man from West Seneca and two from Canada allegedly jumped the fence around the site to try and get inside and take a photo after Sunday’s Bills game against the Jets. All three individuals were charged with criminal trespass.

It’s not the first time an incident like this has happened.

“Over the course of this season, we’ve had seven or eight people that have climbed over the fence and have been charged with criminal trespass,” Garcia said.

“We have zero tolerance, for people that do so, and we’ve made an arrest. We have a great working relationship with both the Orchard Park Police and Bills Security, and as soon as people hop the fence, they get arrested.”

When asked about changes to the deterrent around the new stadium for this year, Garcia said private security within the construction footprint will be increased.

“It could be a higher fence; it could be more deterrents. However, it’s a bad look when you put barbed wire all around,” Garcia said.

So why then, even with this zero-tolerance policy are fans risking their safety to hop the 8-foot fence?

“The novelty of a new stadium. ‘I’m going to get a photograph inside,’ bad idea. Or to save some time and cross over to the ECC parking lot from Southwestern,” Garcia said.

Despite the occasional issue, Garcia said problems have been very limited on a larger scale.

“Still with all the people that attend the game, 60,000 plus inside the stadium, hundreds if not thousands that tailgate outside and don’t go in. We’ve had very little problems this year. I must commend the Buffalo Bills fans in the way they’ve been going to the games, enjoying it and going home safely,” Garcia said.