Erie County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid Bills Stadium area tonight

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–This morning the Bills and their fans are getting psyched up for tonight’s playoff game at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
And just like last week, the Erie County Sheriff’s office is urging people who don’t have to drive near Bills Stadium tonight to avoid the area.
- Abbott Road will be closed in front of the stadium
- Lot 2 will only be accessible from Big Tree Road
- You need to use Southwestern Boulevard for Lot 6
- Big Tree Road is being kept open during the game