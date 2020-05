ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park has reopened.

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

They also reminded people to practice proper hiking etiquette, like wearing the right kinds of footwear, and avoiding the trail if it’s overcrowded.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.