ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has plans in the works to improve the popular Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park.

But during those adjustments, the trail will be closed for roughly a month. Starting July 17, Erie County will invest $134,000 into constructing trail steps, relocating the trail and removing blowdowns and log jams in the stream bed.

While this work is being done, visitors will need to follow a marked detour, which will allow them to still access the creek bed and Eternal Flame.

Erie County says approximately 135 timber box steps will be installed, “retaining walls and railings where needed.”

“The Eternal Flame is known internationally as a unique place for nature lovers to visit and the Trail is heavily traveled by parkgoers interested in seeing the Flame,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

The county is working in partnership with the Chestnut Ridge Conservatory to get this work done. They secured Tahawus Trails, a design, construction, and consulting company based in the Hudson Valley, for this project.