Family cuts ribbon on new Rachael Wierzbicki memorial bench at Green Lake

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Orchard Park woman who police say was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend is being remembered in a special way.

The family of Rachael Wierzbicki cut the ribbon for a new memorial bench at Green Lake today.

Her parents tell us they’ve also created the Rachael Warrior Foundation to help women escape domestic violence.

“If it could happen to Rachael it could happen to everybody, she had everything going for her. It knows no race, no boundaries, domestic violence knows nothing like that,” mother Lauri Wierzbicki said.

