Family-owned Orchard Park jewelry store to close after 75 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 75 years in business, a family-owned Orchard Park jewelry store is closing its doors.

Crinzi & Gullo Jewelers started in 1945 as a wholesale business for jewelers and their store needs.

Eventually, in the 1980s, the business opened its retail side.

“We had a following of people, friends and relatives, and it was growing,” store owner Sam Gullo, said. “Just word of mouth. We eventually decided to open our doors to the public by expanding to retail as well.”

Gullo started working for the business as a teenager in 1964. He performed repairs and did engraving work.

Now 70, Gullo is looking to retire, and so comes the decision to close the shop.

Gullo’s daughter Angela Gullo Peterson, says unique, affordable jewelry has appealed to customers.

“We carry all the traditional, classic styles but many our pieces are different,” she said. “For example, we have an amethyst ring for sale – but it’s not just an amethyst. It’s paired with a garnet and a pink sapphire. It looks like a flower in bloom. These are the type of unique pieces we have for sale.”

Crinzi & Gullo Jewelers, which is located at 3995 N. Buffalo St. in Orchard Park, is holding a going-out-of-business sale that starts Friday.

Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.