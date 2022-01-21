Reported electrical fire occurs at Orchard Park car wash

Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has received reports of a fire at a car wash near the corner of Southwestern Boulevard and California Road.

Orchard Park FD confirmed a fire at the Hog Wash at 5475 Webster Rd. According to the car wash’s owner, nobody was in the building at the time and police believe it was an electrical fire.

