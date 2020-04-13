Former Absolut Care nursing home in Orchard Park becomes COVID-19 continuing care facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former Absolut Care nursing home in Orchard Park is opening back up, but as something else.

Now called the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center, the Duerr Rd. location will serve as a dedicated COVID-19 continuing care facility starting Tuesday.

Catholic Health, who is working with the McGuire Group, made the announcement on Monday morning.

The facility will offer short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing care for patients who were discharged from Catholic Health hospitals, but cannot yet safely return home or to another community-based living facility.

