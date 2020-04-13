1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo looks toward “re-opening” NY, but the time frame is uncertain as deaths surpass 10,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Former Absolut Care nursing home in Orchard Park becomes COVID-19 continuing care facility

Orchard Park

by:

Posted: / Updated:
catholic health_1532711758101.png.jpg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former Absolut Care nursing home in Orchard Park is opening back up, but as something else.

Now called the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center, the Duerr Rd. location will serve as a dedicated COVID-19 continuing care facility starting Tuesday.

Catholic Health, who is working with the McGuire Group, made the announcement on Monday morning.

The facility will offer short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing care for patients who were discharged from Catholic Health hospitals, but cannot yet safely return home or to another community-based living facility.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss