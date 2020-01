ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy who was convicted of beating up a Bills fan is scheduled to learn his fate tomorrow.

Kenneth Achtyl will be sentenced in Orchard Park Town Court.

Last year he was found guilty of beating up a fan outside a bills game in 2017.

The victim suffered a concussion and a broken nose.

Achtyl resigned from the sheriff’s office after his conviction.

He faces a maximum of two years in prison.