ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four teenagers are facing charges and another is in critical condition following a rollover crash stemming from a police pursuit early Friday morning in Orchard Park, the Orchard Park Police Department announced.

A 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were charged with unlawful possession of weapons by persons under 16 and obstruction of governmental administration, while the 17-year-old driver was charged with unlawful fleeing, reckless driving, a number of other traffic violations and junior license restriction violations. The driver will also face penal law charges, which are currently being determined.

A fifth passenger, 16, was trapped in the vehicle following the crash and needed to be extricated by fire officials. He was transported to ECMC and remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Police say that around 2:26 a.m. Friday, a vehicle traveling 64 mph in a 45 mph zone passed by a stationary patrol car, leading to the officer activating his lights to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to pull over, and began speeding away on Southwestern Boulevard.

The officer pursued the vehicle occupied by the five teens for a short distance before it crashed while negotiating a curve near the intersection of Webster Road. The vehicle struck a utility and rolled over several times before coming to rest against the front porch of a Southwestern Boulevard residence.

The four teens facing charges fled the vehicle on foot, while the 16-year-old was left behind trapped in the vehicle. The teens were eventually located and taken into custody, as well as examined by EMS.