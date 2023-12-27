ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Frank Young’s Sports Arena was forced to temporarily close after sustaining damage to both sides of its building Wednesday when a contractor’s van drove straight through the facility.

Owner Frank Young said the driver suffered a medical event that led to the crash. No one was inside the North Buffalo Street facility at the time of the incident, and police said the driver was not injured.

Young said a building inspector already examined the arena and work is underway to repair both walls. Damage inside was minimal given the open nature of the roller rink.

“At the rate we’re going, we’ll be open Friday,” Young said. “We’re trying.”

Frank Young’s Sports Arena has been a longtime staple in Orchard Park, just south of Milestrip Road. The facility offers roller skating, floor and roller hockey leagues, birthday parties and more.