ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Thanks to everyone who came out to support FeedMore WNY! We had a blast tackling hunger with Independent Health and the Buffalo Bills at the Huddle for Hunger Food Drive.

Billy Buffalo is out directing cars at #HuddleForHunger! The @BuffaloBills want to collect 20 tons of food today and tomorrow for @feedmorewny. pic.twitter.com/KARW1jauRN — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchwivb1) September 18, 2020

Check out these donations at #HuddleForHunger. If you can’t make it out tonight, you can also donate at Bills Stadium tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. or online at https://t.co/6OPCr0ICZK @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/2s28fFqSMV — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchwivb1) September 18, 2020

THANK YOU to everyone who has donated so far to #Huddle4Hunger food drive at @Bills_Stadium today! You still have time to get here. We’re here until 8pm accepting your food donations for @feedmorewny. Help feed families in need in #WNY. @IH_news @news4buffalo @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/u7Sq9bvRG7 — Christy Kern (@christykern4) September 18, 2020

Stop by @Bills_Stadium with us for the #Huddle4Hunger LIVE drive! You can help feed families in need in #WNY with your food donations. I’ll have all the info in a live report in a few min on #News4at5 @news4buffalo @feedmorewny @IH_news @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/QkYpmkC2oj — Christy Kern (@christykern4) September 18, 2020