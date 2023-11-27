BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A good Samaritan who died while saving a woman from drowning in Florida has been identified as an Orchard Park native, according to police in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Police say that 55-year-old Jason Irwin, who is from Orchard Park but has lived in Florida the past 10 years, jumped into the water to save a woman who had jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach on Wednesday. The woman, who is unidentified, was able to make it out of the water, but Irwin was not. He was found in the water on Thursday.

Irwin was described by police as someone who was well-liked in the area he lived and was always willing to help others.

The woman was taken to a hospital on Wednesday night for a psychiatric evaluation.