ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says there’s still no decision on if and when fans can enter Bills Stadium.

The governor announced a month ago, he’d take a tour of Bills Stadium before giving any “Ok,” but that trip hasn’t happened.

Now, Cuomo is looking at plans the NFL is working on, and plans of the stadium himself.

The governor added the continued closure of Bills Stadium is a consequence of Western New York’s high infection rate.