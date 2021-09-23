Gov. Hochul announces COVID-19 vaccine lottery for Bills tickets

(WIVB) — Governor Hochul announced the latest vaccine incentive and its perfect timing for football fans.

New York State is offering the chance to win free game tickets, to anyone who rolls up their sleeves and gets a COVID-19 shot. State residents who received their first vaccine dose from September 9 through October 24 can win Bills, Jets or Giants tickets.

Anyone 12 and older can participate and parents can enter for their children who are under 18 and get the shot.

“We are beyond excited to be partners with the state, the Giants and the Jets to help promote the importance of vaccinations to our New York family and to football fans across the state,” said Buffalo Bills Co-owner Kim Pegula.

Just a reminder, mandatory vaccination rules go into effect this weekend for Bills games.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

All fans must prove they’ve had at least one COVID-19 shot for Sunday’s game.

By Halloween, they’ll have to prove they’ve completed the vaccination series.