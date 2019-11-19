Hairdresser gets 6 months behind bars for sex act against minor

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hairdresser who admitted to committing a criminal sexual act against a minor at an Orchard Park hair salon was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Savaglio received a sentence of six months behind bars and 10 years of probation for the May incident.

During the sentencing, Savaglio stood up and apologized to the victim and the victim’s family.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said.

Savaglio’s lawyer says that 40 letters in support of him were submitted to the court. The judge says what Savaglio did that day changed lives.

In addition to Savaglio’s incarceration and probation, an order of protection lasting until 2029 was issued.

Savaglio was also ordered to not be associated with anyone under 18.