ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man died Saturday, after his vehicle collided with a concrete pier of the Powers Road overpass on Route 219, according to Orchard Park Police.

Life-saving measures were conducted by first responders, but the man, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orchard Park Police responded to the scene after dispatch received several 911 calls around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police reported front end and side damage to the vehicle upon arrival and said a witness had reported the vehicle drifted toward the center median before crashing into the concrete pier.

The man’s name has not yet been released and the accident remains under investigation.