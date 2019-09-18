Headed to the Bills home opener? Check out the new food options at New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you’re headed to the game, you’ll find new food options at New Era Field.

That includes the hot honey chicken and waffles. This includes waffle cone pieces and bison dip slaw.

The sampler bucket is loaded with fan favorites including pizza logs, fries, chicken tenders, and more.

And the beef on weck poutine is also new.

That includes kimmelweck seasoned fries, shredded roast beef, and horseradish cheese.

It takes a while to come up with these new items.

“Every year at the end of the season, we de-compress and we go over what we sold, what was trending. It’s actually about six to seven months of planning. We have ideas, we throw them out to the group, we do a lot of R&D, and come up with the new menu items for the season,” Delaware North Executive Chef Jonathan Wilson said.

New club items include the K-Gun sub. This has a ton of meat, ham, spicy capicola, salami, pepperoni and more.

Also a new club item, the toasted PBJ sandwich, which could be a kid favorite or favorites for those who are kids at hearts.

So what does this include?

There are no crust edges for those picky eaters and it’s topped with powdered sugar and raspberry sauce.