ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans will no longer be denied access to Highmark Stadium if they’re unvaccinated.

Officials announced Monday that the venue’s vaccination policy, which requires everyone 12 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, has been dropped.

It was also previously a requirement that attendees age 5-11 have at least one shot.

Although the Bills season is over, Highmark Stadium still hosts an occasional concert over the summer. Metallica was recently announced as a headlining act coming to the venue in August.