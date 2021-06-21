Highmark Stadium returning to full capacity for Bills season

The National Anthem is played at New Era Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills say Highmark Stadium will return to full capacity for the 2021 season after learning guidance from New York State.

According to the team, both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcome to attend home games. Under CDC guidelines, unvaccinated individuals will still have to wear masks.

The Bills say additional information in regards to other protocols will come out at a later date.

Yesterday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the county was rescinding its vaccine requirements to attend games.

He said this was due to few new COVID cases, low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates.