ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, three hikers were lost on the Eternal Flame trail at Chestnut Ridge Wednesday night.

Authorities say the incident happened around 9:40 p.m.

Deputies and K9 Viva located the Lackawanna residents safely in 30 minutes.

