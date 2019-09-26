How to avoid getting scammed while buying tickets for the Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tickets for the Bills, Patriots game are among the most popular across the country for the NFL this weekend, according to the online ticket seller Vivid Seats.

News 4 has tips to make sure you don’t get scammed while buying tickets.

Vivid Seats says the starting ticket price for the Bills, Patriots game this Sunday is $128. That’s for upper level seats.

For perspective, you can get tickets for about half the price when the Dolphins come to town next month.

We spoke to Steve Spiewak from Vivid Seats via Skype today. He says since the start of the Bills season, the median ticket price is up 37%.

Spiewak says that’s telling, especially because the Bills are not typically one of the most in-demand NFL teams.

“Since the Bills have gone 3-0 there’s a lot of fan excitement among the Bills fan base and that’s definitely manifested in demand for tickets for Sunday’s game,” Spiewak added.

Here’s some tips to avoid getting scammed with your tickets:

Be careful of buying tickets on the street

Buy from trusted web sites that stand behind their tickets, not Craiglist or Facebook

Avoid sharing photos of tickets online

Bring your phone battery charger to your tailgate to make sure you have enough battery to access your electronic tickets

Vivid Seats is projecting about 85% of the crowd on Sunday to be Bills fans.