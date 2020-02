ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and his family will come together to remember someone very close to their hearts this weekend.

Hunter’s Day of Hope and Prayer for Children will kickoff inside the Ad-Pro Sports Training Center in Orchard Park from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Jim and Jill Kelly’s only son Hunter died of Krabbe Disease in August of 2005. He would have turned 23-years-old today.

The event is a thank you to the Western New York community for their support.