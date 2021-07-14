Jim Kelly hosts annual football camp in hope to teach and inspire kids

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hall-of-Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly kicked off his annual football camp at Highmark Stadium Wednesday.

Kelly started the camp back in 1988 to inspire and teach local children the fundamentals of the game.

We asked 8-year-old Mia Kramer how the day went.

“He was showing me how to put my hand on the football,” said Kramer. “Mia, do you know who Jim Kelly is?” asked a reporter. “Yes, his number was 12 and he played in the bills,” Kramer added.

While at camp, we asked Jim Kelly his thoughts on the future of Highmark Stadium.

“I said why don’t you just build it right across the street and while you’re building that they can play here and when that’s done tear this down and you make this the parking lot I think downtown even though it sounds good — I think it’s gonna be way too much work, it’s gonna be a lot of money,” Kelly told News 4.

Kelly did admit he likes the stadium in Orchard Park because he lives close.