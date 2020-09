ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–People in the city of good neighbors are coming through to help keep Western New Yorkers from going hungry with the Huddle for Hunger.

Buffalo Bills legends, including Jim Kelly, in partnership with Independent Health, the Buffalo Bills Foundation, and Channel 4 are holding the food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY at the Bills Stadium Saturday, September 19 from 12-4 p.m.

Jim Kelly joined us on News 4 at 5 to give his thoughts on Huddle for Hunger