Judge: Former deputy violated man’s civil rights during arrest outside Highmark Stadium

Orchard Park

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A judge has ruled that a former Erie County Sheriff’s deputy violated a man’s civil rights during a 2017 arrest.

Kenneth Achtyl was convicted of assaulting a fan outside Highmark Stadium. He later resigned from the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, Nicholas Belsito, was left injured with a bloody face. A widely-viewed video was at the center of Achtyl’s assault trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Roemer ruled that Achtyl violated Belsito’s civil rights because of an unlawful arrest and seizure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now