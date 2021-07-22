Judge: Former deputy violated man’s civil rights during arrest outside Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A judge has ruled that a former Erie County Sheriff’s deputy violated a man’s civil rights during a 2017 arrest.
Kenneth Achtyl was convicted of assaulting a fan outside Highmark Stadium. He later resigned from the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, Nicholas Belsito, was left injured with a bloody face. A widely-viewed video was at the center of Achtyl’s assault trial.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Roemer ruled that Achtyl violated Belsito’s civil rights because of an unlawful arrest and seizure.
