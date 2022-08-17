ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The K.I.A. Memorial Roadmarch is taking place this Saturday at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

It’s a 10K that honors fallen soldiers and collects food for food pantries that help local veterans. The march kicks off at 11 a.m., but includes a ceremony beforehand. Joining us to share more about it Wednesday morning were Jason Jaskula, who founded it, and Erica Brecher, who’s helping promote it.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.