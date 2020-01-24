Former deputy who assaulted man at Bills game receives no jail time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Achtyl will receive no jail time.

He’s being released on one-year conditional discharge for each misdemeanor.

According to the judge, Achtyl will have to complete 150 hours of community service and received a $250 fine for each crime.

#BREAKING: No jail time for former deputy sheriff Kenneth Achtyl. Will be released on one year conditional discharge for each misdemeanor: 150 hours of community service and a $250 fine for each crime. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) January 24, 2020

Achtyl has arrived. Sentencing is scheduled for 7 p.m. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/nOoDwvO7at — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) January 23, 2020

Last year, Achtyl was convicted of assaulting a man at a 2017 Buffalo Bills game, as well as official misconduct and falsifying records.

His victim was a UB student named Nicholas Belsito. Following the incident, Belsito was left with a bloody face.

The victim later admitted his own wrongdoing after Achtyl’s arrest, saying he did not fully comply with orders given to him by deputies while being taken into custody.

Before his arrest, Achtyl was on paid administrative leave, but that was changed to ‘leave without pay’ after his arrest. He later submitted his resignation in 2019.