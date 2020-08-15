KIA Memorial Road March canceled during pandemic, non-profit holds food drive instead

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Health restrictions aren’t stopping a local veteran from honoring the fallen and doing good in his community.



Every year, Sergeant Major Jason Jaskula hosts the Killed-in-Action 10k Memorial Road March at Chestnut Ridge Park.



The health department denied modified plans to hold the race itself, so the military non-profit hosted the food drive portion of the event instead, while still posting the names of the 330 new york military members killed in actions since 9/11. The pandemic restrictions also didn’t stop tons of supporters from still doing their own private 10k walk.



“They went up there, they parked, they social distanced, and they went in their own little groups, and they carried weight with them, and then they dropped off the food, and you know a lot of them, it’s gold star moms or friends of the loved ones that I want to walk to honor those people,” said Jaskula.

“That’s the importance of people still wanting to come out to contribute. To walk, but more importantly, to contribute to the food for the pantries, our Gold Star Mother pantries, the Feedmore pantry, to help those veterans, those families that are in need,” said Gold Star Mother Georgian Davis.

A health department spokesperson says the state guidelines don’t allow non-essential gatherings on public property, which the park is. For more information on how to donate, visit KIA Memorial March.com.