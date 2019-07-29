Labatt Blue holding art contest for mural on Bills’ scoreboard

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans love beer. We all know it, and so does Labatt Blue.

The company is looking for an artist to create a mural at New Era Field.

The artist will be chosen through a contest that starts Monday and runs through August 19.

Whoever wins will get tickets to the Bills’ home opener and a Labatt Blue prize pack.

Best of all though, the artist’s mural will cover each side of New Era Field’s Scoreboard Square. Each mural frame is about 16 feet by 20 feet in size.

“Bills fans are the most passionate group of people we know and we’re happy to be a staple in their game day celebration,” Lauren Christopher, public relations manager for Labatt Blue, said. “We wanted to give back to those fans and offer a uniquely Buffalo opportunity. We’re looking forward to seeing all the designs and displaying the winning fan’s art at the field all season.”

As it is with the legal drinking age, artists must be at least 21 to enter. They also must live in New York.

The art itself must include Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light images or logos, and also may include Bills trademarks, logos or imagery.

RULES | All rules can be found here.

ENTER | Entries can be submitted here.