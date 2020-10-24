Lights, Camera, Action: Local movie theatres show COVID precautions in place

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Even with this beautiful weather we’ve seen dozens of people coming in to see a movie! They’ve been waiting on this moment for months!

Many of them have chosen to have a touchless experience, purchasing tickets online, and getting their cell phone scanned.

You can also grab your popcorn and drinks by using your phone as well.

Guests will sit in every other row and be spaced six feet apart.

And mask is required until you get to your seat.

Avid movie goers say they are just happy to be there enjoying the experience in person.

There are several hand sanitizer stations and social distancing markers inside.

Each auditorium will be disinfected between screenings.