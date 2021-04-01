Local boutique opens in new, larger space despite challenges

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As many small businesses have struggled to survive this pandemic, one local store got creative and it paid off. Blush Boutique is now open in a new, larger space in Orchard Park.

We have dresses, we have loungewear, we have denim shorts, jeans, and denim jackets,” Lexie Furlong said, the co-owner of the boutique. “We (also) have candles, awesome sponges and beautiful jewelry.”

Lexie Furlong and her mother-in-law Vicky Schaffstall closed their 700 sq. ft. storefront in the Village of Orchard Park and recently opened up in a 2,400 sq. ft. building on N Buffalo Street.

“It used to be The Village Fireplace,” Schaffstall said. “Before that it was the Red Door Ski Shop.”

The space allows them to bring in new inventory, along with focus on what got them through this pandemic: social media.

“We have customers all over the place that are regular shoppers,” Vicky said.

Upstairs there is a studio that they will use for photo shoots and their unique, live Instagram sales, which they do two or three times a week. People from all over the country shop by commenting ‘SOLD’ on a live try-on. Blush staff will then ship their items for free.

“Everyone who comes to Buffalo just says how amazing the people are and that’s what we’re known for: the City of Good Neighbors,” Lexie said. “I just want to give that to people who don’t live here, who shop with us, that experience too.”

The experience for Vicky and Lexie hasn’t been an easy ride the past year though.

The pandemic shut their doors for months.

Right as that was hitting, Lexie had a baby and went on maturnity leave. And then, Vicky was diagnosed with cancer and contracted COVID-19.

While she battled the disease in the hospital, and Lexie nursed a newborn, their staff stepped up big time.

“It was a very scary time for all of us,” Vicky said. “They all just stepped up, like it was their own business. And we really are a family.”

They’re a family that is now thriving (cancer free) in a new home in Orchard Park.

“I think that if you’re passionate about anything and you love something so much, you’re never going to let it go,” Lexie said. “You’re going to do what you have to do to make it happen, and that’s what we did.”

Blush Boutique in Orchard Park is open every day of the week.

They’re also hiring. If you have a passion for fashion and have strong customer service skills, email: lexie@shopblushbuffalo.com.