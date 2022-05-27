ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the owners of First Line Brewery in Orchard Park has said a gun raffle will no longer be taking place this weekend.

When News 4 initially reached out to the brewery, an employee said an AR-15 raffle, which was scheduled back in March, was still happening at a private event.

Owner Shane Stewart later told News 4 the raffle has been canceled, though the beer release event for First Line’s “Back the Brew” will still be happening Saturday at 6 p.m., in tandem with Armstrong’s Barbershop.

First Line released the following statement Friday evening:

We would like to take a second to address what has been posted on social media and the news without consulting the owners of First Line The event tomorrow night that we have had planned with another business is an event to celebrate our first responders. We decided days ago to NOT raffle off the rifle. We have been in talks with the group who is actually running the event and shut down the gun raffle days ago. This is definitely not the time or place to host any sort of raffle like this. We apologize to anyone who we might have offended by this.” First Line Brewery

The brewery announced the beer release in a Facebook post Thursday, which said:

“WE WILL BE CLOSED THIS SATURDAY STARTING AT 6PM FOR A PRIVATE EVENT!!!We are teaming up with our boys at @armstrongsbarbershop hosting a really cool event with a beer release! This is a ticket event, however tickets CAN be bought at the door for $25”

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the brewery was hosting the raffle. Armstrong Barbershop was hosting the raffle as part of a private event.