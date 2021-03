ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead and a woman is clinging to life after a car crash in Orchard Park this morning.

Police say the car drove off the 219 Expressway, ramming into a tree near the exit for Armor Duells Road.

The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver was killed and the passenger was taken to Erie County Medical County.

She’s in critical condition as of Friday night.