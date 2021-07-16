Meet dozens of dinosaurs at “Jurassic Quest” through July 25th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is taking over Highmark Stadium through July 25th.

As you drive through you’ll see and hear more than 70 life-size dinosaurs, big and small alike! The tour is making a stop at the parking lot directly across from Lot 4 of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The program prides itself on being both entertaining and educational. “When they come through the drive thru, they aren’t just looking at the dinosaurs,” said Dino Dustin Baker of Jurassic Quest. “It’s accompanied by an audio tour where you’ll learn all about the dinosaurs, what they were like and how they were discovered.”

The tour runs just under an hour, rain or shine. Staff says it will be cancelled however if there is lightning, in order protect the crews.

It will cost you $49 per vehicle, plus tax. You do need to book in advance online. A family photo with the dinosaurs is included with admission.

Those involved hope it’s a memorable experience for your family. “It’s been a hard year so this is something we hope brings joy to families, dinosaur enthusiasts and anyone curious about dinosaurs,” said Baker.

For more information, head here. The event runs through July 25th.

Opening Weekend Hours:

Friday 11am-8pm

Saturday 9am-9pm

Sunday 9am-8pm

CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Regular Hours:

Wednesday 1pm-8pm

Thursday 9am-8pm

Friday 9am-8pm

Saturday 9am-9pm

Sunday 9am-8pm