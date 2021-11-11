Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to resume emergency services no later than November 18

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health’s Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park is expected to resume emergency services no later than November 18.
Emergency services at the MACC were suspended Tuesday so the healthcare provider can concentrate resources on resuming full services at the main Mercy Hospital emergency room. Cardiac Rehabilitation Services have also temporarily been suspended.
Catholic Health said they expect to reopen emergency services at the 3669 Southwestern Boulevard facility no later than Thursday, November 18 at 7:00 a.m. A more definite resume date is expected in the coming days.
The following services are still operating as usual at the MACC.
- COVID swabbing station (Mon-Sat)
- Pre-surgical testing (Mon-Fri)
- Imaging Services (Mon-Fri)
- Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic (Mon-Sat)
- EKG Testing (Mon-Fri)
- Wound Healing Center (Mon-Fri)
- Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services (Mon-Fri)
- Laboratory Services
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
