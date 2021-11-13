Mercy Ambulatory Care Center to close Wednesday and fully reopen Thursday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — All services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center will be suspended on November 17 and will resume the next day, including the emergency department.
The Catholic Health facility is closing Wednesday so a new backup generator can be installed. The MACC will open back up on November 18 at 7 a.m., this includes the emergency department.
The following services will not be available Wednesday:
- COVID swabbing station
- Pre-surgical testing
- Imaging Services
- Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic
- Outpatient EKG
- Wound Healing Center
- Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services
- Laboratory Service
- Cardiac Rehabilitation Services
Catholic Health suggests those with non-emergency conditions that might need assistance Wednesday contact their primary care provider, use telemedicine or go to an urgent care provider. Those in need of emergency services should go to the nearest hospital emergency department.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
