(On Friday morning, we spoke with National Grid’s David Bertola on power outages and preparing your home. Watch the interview in the video above.)
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The southtowns have been struck with power outages.
More than 7,100 outages have been reported by NYSEG, and the majority of them (more than 5,200) are in Orchard Park. Other areas seeing more than 100 include Hamburg, Boston and Aurora.
These are the most recent numbers as of 9:35 a.m. Crews are still assessing the outages, but for many, power could return by Noon or 1 p.m.
Currently, all of Erie County is under a lake-effect snow warning. For the southern part of the county, it’s expected to last through Saturday at 1 a.m. For the northern part, it’s expected to last through Sunday at 1 p.m.
4WARN FORECAST | See the latest weather alerts here.
Latest Posts
- Shows to binge-watch during a snowstorm
- House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee
- Al Roker reveals he has been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg, lungs
- Cassidy won’t run for Louisiana governor in 2023
- Blinken to travel to Qatar for World Cup under shadow of human rights criticisms
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.