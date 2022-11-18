(On Friday morning, we spoke with National Grid’s David Bertola on power outages and preparing your home. Watch the interview in the video above.)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The southtowns have been struck with power outages.

More than 7,100 outages have been reported by NYSEG, and the majority of them (more than 5,200) are in Orchard Park. Other areas seeing more than 100 include Hamburg, Boston and Aurora.

Travel is an absolute nightmare in the Southtowns. This is the intersection of Southwestern Boulevard and Camp Road in Hamburg. Cars are stuck all over the place and people are towing cars out of the intersection. @news4buffalo @MarleeTuskesTV pic.twitter.com/505V0XayZD — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) November 18, 2022

These are the most recent numbers as of 9:35 a.m. Crews are still assessing the outages, but for many, power could return by Noon or 1 p.m.

Currently, all of Erie County is under a lake-effect snow warning. For the southern part of the county, it’s expected to last through Saturday at 1 a.m. For the northern part, it’s expected to last through Sunday at 1 p.m.

4WARN FORECAST | See the latest weather alerts here.