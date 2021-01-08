M&T Bank and the Bills gave away playoff scarves to 4,000 fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bills fans lined up in their cars for a drive through giveaway at Bills Stadium Friday afternoon.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment tells us M&T Bank and the Bills teamed up to give 4,000 fans a specially designed playoff scarf in honor of Saturday’s Wild Card game.

Officials say the event was socially distanced and drive-through only. Fans grabbed their scarves in the northwest corner of the stadium parking lot. The event featured the Bills Stampede and DJ Milk.

Those who received a scarf had previously sent in an RSVP.

You can view video from the event courtesy of Pegula Sports and Entertainment in the media player above.

