Nearly $30M in capital improvements coming to Highmark Stadium

Orchard Park

by: News 4 Staff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some upgrades are coming to Highmark Stadium. The Erie County Comptroller signed a resolution that will bring nearly $30 million in improvements for the home of the Bills.

Some of these improvements include replacing the fieldhouse roof and fixing the stadium’s light poles. Here’s a look at some other improvements:

  •   Replacing the fieldhouse roof
  •   Fixing stadium light poles
  •   Mechanical, plumbing and electrical upgrades
  •   Replace waterlines
  •   Paving improvements

County leaders say the work totaling $29,850,827 should be complete sometime this year.

