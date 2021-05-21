Nearly $30M in capital improvements coming to Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some upgrades are coming to Highmark Stadium. The Erie County Comptroller signed a resolution that will bring nearly $30 million in improvements for the home of the Bills.

Some of these improvements include replacing the fieldhouse roof and fixing the stadium’s light poles. Here’s a look at some other improvements:

Replacing the fieldhouse roof

Fixing stadium light poles

Mechanical, plumbing and electrical upgrades

Replace waterlines

Paving improvements

County leaders say the work totaling $29,850,827 should be complete sometime this year.