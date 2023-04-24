ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Beer Project will be opening a location in Orchard Park, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post Monday.
The popular gastropub and brewery said they would “begin preparing” a “beautiful wooded space” Monday for a New York Beer Project Brewery & Lodge. No opening date or specific location has been announced.
There are currently three New York Beer Project locations, with two in New York (Lockport and Victor) and another in Orlando, Florida.
Grant Ashley is an intern with News 4. He is currently studying political science and Spanish at the University at Buffalo.