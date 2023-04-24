ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Beer Project will be opening a location in Orchard Park, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post Monday.

The popular gastropub and brewery said they would “begin preparing” a “beautiful wooded space” Monday for a New York Beer Project Brewery & Lodge. No opening date or specific location has been announced.

There are currently three New York Beer Project locations, with two in New York (Lockport and Victor) and another in Orlando, Florida.

