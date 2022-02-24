ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the New York State Police will be at Bryant & Stratton College on Thursday to discuss employment opportunities.

The recruiting event will teach people about college credit requirements and the exam registration process for becoming a New York State trooper. Additionally, K-9 units will be there and attendees will be able to take a free class.

State troopers start at $58,443, and after a year, there are opportunities to make up to $82,677 per year.

The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. To register for it, which is recommended, email sgmakosy@bryantstratton.edu or call (716) 677-9500.