No fans allowed for at least first two Bills home games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–For at least the first two home games of the 2020 season, there will be no fans at Bills Stadium the team announced on Twitter this afternoon.

“We’re working hard to be ready when we can welcome the best fans in the world back to Bills Stadium. Hope to see you soon, #BillsMafia,” the team wrote.

This decision comes after New York State issued COVID-19 guidance for professional sports to play without spectators.

Bills officials say they fully support the state’s efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and will continue work with them and the NFL, hopefully allowing fans later this season.

You can read the team’s full statement below:

Bills OT Dion Dawkins took to Twitter a short time ago to address the news of no fans, saying there’s still hope:

