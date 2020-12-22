No indoor dining is allowed in orange zone, and there’s to be no immediate hope in sight for that to change

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–At Danny’s South Restaurant, right down the street from Bills Stadium, they would normally be having a big month now for viewing the Bills games.

For right now it is basically empty, other than takeout. No indoor dining is allowed in this orange zone, and there’s to be no immediate hope in sight for that to change.

We caught up with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul at a Hearts for the Homeless food distribution.

She said although the COVID numbers are improving, they’re still not good and while the hospitalization numbers are not prompting a move into the red zone, there is really no benchmark for when the orange or yellow zone rules would go away.

“Think when you send people in restaurants, you increase the vulnerability of the customers and the wait staff. I think people should stay home . This can be controlled in the homes,” Hochul said.

Darlene Zlotek from Danny’s South says, “it hurt business a lot especially on Bills days, we would have people tailgating in the lot watching the game at the bar, Bills supporters and their families, we took a big hit this year.”

Zlotek goes on to say that the restaurant is so diligent about sanitizing each table before and after someone leaves, there may less of a risk COVID here than in many home settings.