ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Preparing for the worst while hoping for the best is how Orchard Park Police Chief Patrick Fitzgerald described getting ready for Sunday’s Bills game with an impactful winter storm on the way.

The Buffalo Bills said Friday the team is moving ahead with the game and right now, there is no plan to move the date, time or location. It is still scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday. The team mentioned it is in contact with state and county partners, and will make adjustments as needed.

The Orchard Park Police Department is worried about the storm, which began in the town Friday night. In a span of just a few minutes, wind speeds picked up, and precipitation started falling around 6 p.m.

Snowfall predictions are not as significant as storms past, but the wind speed will blow the snow around, which is a major concern.

“To have our roads as congested as they get for pregame traffic, and then to have a snowstorm hit with a very limited visibility is really the worst case scenario for us,” Fitzgerald said.

Orchard Park is also receiving town-specific and stadium-specific forecasts from the National Weather Service to better prepare for the storm.

“We are just preparing for the worst and really hoping for the best. We have changed our plans [Friday] from what we had [Thursday],” Chief Fitzgerald said. “I think as we continue to get better and better information and a more timely idea of what’s going to happen and when I think we’ll continue to see our plans change.”

A winter storm warning has already been issued for Saturday through Monday for most areas of Western New York and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency starting on Saturday. Additional state resources have also been mobilized to Western New York.

Erie County’s Department of Public Works says it is fully staffed and the equipment is ready for the weekend. The department has been working 12-hour shifts since the wind storm earlier in the week.

Plows will use salt and brine to prime the roads and keep them safe for driving. The department said snowfall rates of about one to two inches per hour is manageable for crews.

“It’s going to be an average type of snowfall that maybe we haven’t seen in a long time, especially this season,” Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary said. “There’s probably going to be periods with blizzard-like conditions, but not a blizzard per se because we’re not meeting the entire criteria.”

This could be the first storm in which the Integrated Public Alerts and Warning System, or IPAWS, is used. This will alert any device using the internet or a cell tower in Erie County that was purchased after the December 2022 Blizzard.

At this point, there are no travel advisories or bans, except for empty tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway.

“Advisories will probably go out throughout the weekend, but haven’t seen anything yet through any of the forecasts that would predict that we wouldn’t have like a driving ban or anything,” Geary added.

The county, town and the Bills say it is important to prepare, no matter if you are going to the game or not. Make sure your vehicle has gas, and you have ample food supply. If you are heading to Highmark Stadium, make sure to wear warm layers as wind chills could plunge into the single digits. Bring emergency supplies for your vehicle, such as extra food, water and a shovel, and take extra time to drive to the Southtowns.