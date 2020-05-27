Orchard Park cancels 4th of July parade and fireworks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town and Village of Orchard Park officials have decided to cancel the 4th of July parade and fireworks.

Officials say the decision is made with the health and safety of the community being a top priority during the pandemic.

They are planning a smaller parade to travel throughout the town and village on that day.

Orchard Park officials tell News 4 they will have more information when plans are finalized.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.